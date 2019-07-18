What's right is right.

First of all, bonus points for anyone who notice my "The Detour" reference. Now to business. I wrote that the Clipboard ranks would expand now that the Gold Cup is in the rear view mirror. But that does not apply to every depth chart. For right back, I'd make it a three-man dogfight for now.
DeAndre Yedlin
Reggie Cannon
Nick Lima
After his largely excellent title game showing against Mexico, I was tempted to give the top spot to Cannon. And it's true that we have not seen Yedlin's best in a USMNT shirt for a long while. However, I'll need to see a little more for the kid to supplant the young vet. Perhaps the new boss can help the Newcastle (but for how long?) defender regain top form. Lima is a solid choice to round out the lead trio.
There are a few others that can have a say eventually (Rosenberry? Moore? Araujo? Perhaps even Herrera?), but we'll just keep that crowd on watch for the time being.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, July 18, 2019
