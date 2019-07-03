Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Your USMNT Line-Up v Jamaica

The boss has made a few interesting changes for the first big one we kinda knew was coming all along. I'm not sure if Gregg Berhalter has pulled the right levers for this match-up, but I'm definitely glad he didn't just trot out the same exact USMNT group that decided to stop playing football as soon as they scored the 1-0 against Curaçao.

For me the men on the spot tonight are Miazga (one of those changes) and Pulisic. One will need to give his optimum transition defense showing, while the other will be charged with poking holes in Jamaica's sneaky good back when it's packed in tight.








- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

6 comments:

DaMa said...

wierd. wholeheartedly agree on not wanting to see the same 11... some changes i like (jozy). some i dont get (morris for boyd, miazga). some i would havew wanted to see (lima at lb instead of making ream captain ;))

have to think jozy starting has a chance to make the other changes better regardless. would have liked to see boyd serving to jozy. feels like that right side is a reaction to jamaica's speed. not sure i like that as a reason for lineup selection. maybe its smart. i dunno. GB has me lost.

July 3, 2019 at 9:27 PM
Joe Bailey said...

I don’t get the issues GB has with Boyd. And Miazga? I’m not sure about this...

July 3, 2019 at 9:27 PM
DaMa said...

wonder if GB is thinking of playing this as like a 3-4-2-1 in attack with morris staying a bit wide and cp10 inverted on the left.

July 3, 2019 at 9:33 PM
DaMa said...

I think it would be hard to say GB has "issues" with Boyd. He has given him a bunch of meaningful minutes from the second he became eligible. Not sure why he didnt get the start today. Maybe he was afraid of Boyd helping on Bailey with Reggie bombing forward? I dunno. Bit weird.

Gotta think Jamaica is praying for as much rain as they can get.

July 3, 2019 at 10:03 PM
ZackL said...

The storm is Gyasi's fault.

July 3, 2019 at 10:11 PM
Joe Bailey said...

Roldan but not Boyd. Issues...

July 4, 2019 at 12:34 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)