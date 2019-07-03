Your USMNT Line-Up v Jamaica

For me the men on the spot tonight are Miazga (one of those changes) and Pulisic. One will need to give his optimum transition defense showing, while the other will be charged with poking holes in Jamaica's sneaky good back when it's packed in tight.
Rockin' and Rollin' in Music City 🎶💥— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 4, 2019
With a spot in the #GoldCup2019 Final on the line, your #USMNT Starting XI to take on 🇯🇲!
Lineup Notes 📰: https://t.co/3hW15K4gM7 pic.twitter.com/EUzx6bmxoZ
- Greg Seltzer
wierd. wholeheartedly agree on not wanting to see the same 11... some changes i like (jozy). some i dont get (morris for boyd, miazga). some i would havew wanted to see (lima at lb instead of making ream captain ;))
have to think jozy starting has a chance to make the other changes better regardless. would have liked to see boyd serving to jozy. feels like that right side is a reaction to jamaica's speed. not sure i like that as a reason for lineup selection. maybe its smart. i dunno. GB has me lost.
I don’t get the issues GB has with Boyd. And Miazga? I’m not sure about this...
wonder if GB is thinking of playing this as like a 3-4-2-1 in attack with morris staying a bit wide and cp10 inverted on the left.
I think it would be hard to say GB has "issues" with Boyd. He has given him a bunch of meaningful minutes from the second he became eligible. Not sure why he didnt get the start today. Maybe he was afraid of Boyd helping on Bailey with Reggie bombing forward? I dunno. Bit weird.
Gotta think Jamaica is praying for as much rain as they can get.
The storm is Gyasi's fault.
Roldan but not Boyd. Issues...
