Your USMNT Line-Up v Mexico

Can the boys finally make it two? Hmm, I don't know. The visitors (their line-up for the championship match as about as you'd expect) are still the favorites and we'll need to come up with a top effort. Bradley and McKennie must win the midfield takeaway/giveaway battle, probably by a decent margin. No big mistakes at the back and the wingers will need to help the fullbacks quite a bit. And of course, Pulisic and Altidore need to find good spaces to operate and pass well in the final third. It's all rather straightforward at this point in the tourney. The team simply has to be better in obvious ways to win this one.
I'll catch you on the other side with US player ratings over at MLSS.
It’s 𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀! 🇺🇸— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 7, 2019
The #USMNT Starting XI that will start tonight’s #GoldCup2019 Final vs. 🇲🇽
Lineup Notes 📰: https://t.co/bxWBUR6QdF pic.twitter.com/rJZ2d5NiGm
- Greg Seltzer
11 comments:
i still worry about miazga and ream. a gaffe per half. oh well... go get em boys
pretty good first half. not always pretty, but it was, occasionally. that's probably the most trouble ive seen mexico have with possession against the US (or anyone in concacaf) in a long time. hopefully reggis cannon is playing tyler adams into the midfield :)
Completely agree about Cannon and Adams. I’m still a Bradley fan but would love to see Adams taking his place over the coming months.
wow i do NOT like these subs.
Berhalter set the US up to win, Berhalter's subs incurred their defeat.
I understand that the press wilted as the game went on; to keep Mexico from crafting chances from extended possession in the attacking half, Berhalter pressed aggressively, burning out Jozy and Morris. This left the US without a real attacking threat not named Pulisic, and allowed Mexico to push players forward without real consequence.
Most importantly: Zardes must have one nasty video incriminating Berhalter.
Great tournament. We played well against Mex. It was a 50/50 game. We got better each game. Its a young team. Only 4 starters had over 30 games international experience. Only two over 35 games. The young guns learned a bunch. GB learned a bunch. Bring in Adams and Brooks maybe things pan out differently.
@Paul. Not a fan of Zardes but he did the part. He provided cover until Jozy was more healthy. Plus he understood the system. I think he will help out the first part of the next cycle until some one can unseat him. There just was no one currently better and could learn the system quick enough. Had Adams not gotten hurt, Sarge would have been in the GC roster and he would have split time with Zardes. I think Zardes would have started most of the group stages but it would have allowed Sarge more time to learn the system. Better for the long term
@downintexas: I think bringing Zardes was a good move for the reasons you mentioned. I think Berhalter thought too highly of Zardes to not bring in Sargent, and sacrifice someone else on the roster to ensure that a potentially dynamic player could receive international experience.
I got Zardes from the standpoint of we had decided to concede possession and needed a frontline presser with more energy than Jozy. It sucks that Zardes was our only option here (that is on GB). It also sucks that we were willing to concede that play style choice when we were the better team in the first half. Bringing in Roldan for Morris was really the beginning of the end. Bradley was getting overrun in the middle (I assume the idea was Roldan would pinch and provide some central midfield cover). He should have been the first sub out instead of bringing a not-good-enough Roldan in to play out of position. I don' care that he has played some out there for Seattle. He is a central midfielder and at this level he has to be a defensive central midfielder because he isn't good enough to be something else. Bring something like Canouse into that game for Bradley and Boyd (I stand corrected, clearly GB has decided he doesnt love Boyd) in for Morris and the result may be different.
A lot of good take-aways from the tourney, nonetheless. Long is who we suspected he is. GB likes Miazga as CB 3 over Zimmerman (I don't agree... yet). Cannon is a great depth discovery to push Yedlin. Boyd can play, but will he get the chance to? Zardes can't play, but will he continue to get the chance to? Left back? Anyone? Sorry, I meant anyone but Tim?
I didn't see the whole game. I got disgusted with the ref around the 67th minute. Other than that, the result, with the players on the field the was fair. Sargent should've been on that squad. I don't care who's hurt or what 'the system' is. This loss in my opinion is more on the coach than the players.
...I also think Boyd should have started. What the frigg is BG's issues with Boyd???!?
GB's I meant. ok no more posting...
Post a Comment