(ding dong!) x 5

Julian Green started and scores for Greuther Fürth in the 74'— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) August 18, 2019
1-0 with 10 minutes left to play.
(h/t @jonsoltz)pic.twitter.com/SnD2EWaa70
The other night in England, teen striker Charlie Kelman opened his Southend account with a smart second half brace in their 2-1 come-from-behind EFL Cup win over Stevenage.
Finally, Eric McWoods can't stop scoring over at Trans Narva. Unfortately, his weekend double could do nothing to help stave off a 6-4 defeat at Tammeka. Dig that nifty second. I'm getting curious about what he could do in a more tactical league. Dude is strong as can be and finds a lot of different ways to score.
- Greg Seltzer
