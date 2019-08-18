(ding dong!) x 5

Sunday, August 18, 2019

Don't look now, but Julian Green has rung the bell late in consecutive games at the dawn of a new Greuther Fürth season. He buried Sunday's 74th minute winner with a terrific header (weird as that may sound).




The other night in England, teen striker Charlie Kelman opened his Southend account with a smart second half brace in their 2-1 come-from-behind EFL Cup win over Stevenage.




Finally, Eric McWoods can't stop scoring over at Trans Narva. Unfortately, his weekend double could do nothing to help stave off a 6-4 defeat at Tammeka. Dig that nifty second. I'm getting curious about what he could do in a more tactical league. Dude is strong as can be and finds a lot of different ways to score.









- Greg Seltzer
