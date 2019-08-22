In case you missed it...

The Bundesliga has been kind enough to post a Zack Steffen highlight reel from his Man of the Matchday performace in Fortuna Düsseldorf's opening day win over Werder Bremen. I do see a particularly flabby rebound in that bushel of saves, but all in all, quite a good debut showing.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, August 22, 2019
1 comment:
yeah... bit of a communication issue kind of led to the goal as well. felt like he was a bit nervy early, but the guy stoips shots in his sleep so once it started getting busy he looked real good. feels like this could be shaping into a lucrative season for mr. steffen wearing that 24. how long is his contract with man city? hes not going to be the first there ... i fear him becoming a 3 year back up after this season. i may be thinking about this too much ;)
