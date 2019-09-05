A few young things...

I will finally get to completing those items later today, but first let's catch up on some of the happenings around a few of our prized and promising young players.
First, in case you missed it over the weekend, there was Josh Sargent's doozy of a winner for Werder Bremen.
Josh Sargent's goal for Werder Bremen. CLASS. (@FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/lL7Wd35jrb— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) September 1, 2019
Then, yesterday came the big, thrilling surprise that 16-year-old Gio Reyna had made Borussia Dortmund's Champions League group stage roster. Wow, right?
📝 Borussia Dortmund's official squad list for the @ChampionsLeague group stage. #BVB @BVB #UCL pic.twitter.com/SuLdaSbaCb— Ralf Hildenbrand (@ralfhil) September 4, 2019
Not to be outdone, fellow US youth international Alex Mendez somehow found his way on the Ajax Champions League roster (also before ever dressing for the first team).
Meanwhile, Ajax teammate and current USMNT call-up Sergino Dest revealed that the Netherlands have indeed started courting him for their national team set-up. Does this increase the pressure on Gregg Berhalter to get the right back into our next camp and field him in a Nations League game for the purpose of cap-tying? Why, yes, I'd say it does.
Add in guys like Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, Miles Robinson and Zack Steffen (not to mention Uly Llanez striking for braces in each of his first three Wolfsburg Under-19's outings), and gosh it's very easy these days to get excited about the future of the USMNT.
- Greg Seltzer
