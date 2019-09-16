Sabbi-Metrics

I will finally finish the right wing Clipboard after eating dinner, but as an appetizer, let's honor a couple of weekend goals by our boys overseas. First up we have Hobro's Emmanuel Sabbi, who nodded home the early winner as the hosts scored their first win in over a month by knocking off holders FC Copenhagen 2-1. Going back to last season, it gave him six strikes from his last 11 outings.
And though he didn't make the post title, let's not overlook that my St. Louis homey Eric McWoods netted his 11th of the term in Trans Narva's 2-2 share away to Nõmme Kalju.
