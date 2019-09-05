Wasting Space

It's been quite a while since a USMNT roster reveal steamed my beans. That is, it had been until today's squad announcement. Look, I get that Gregg Berhalter feels like he's calling in the most deserving 20-something (fit) players in the pool and adding in a handful of young'uns to gain seasoning. And I'm totally good with the second part. And many of those burgeoning talent picks were great. And I don't even mind the large group.
It's just that we obviously have some very different ideas about who should be at or near the top of certain position charts. Frankly, I think he's squandered a good 4-5 roster spots on guys that, by my view, probably don't have an extended future with the team while somehow managing to not bring along a single dedicated midfield hard man to protect all the traffic directors.
I'm not trying to be an ingrate. I love the additions of Dest (yes, he's now officially threatening the top three on my right back Clipboard), Pomykal, Robinson and Yueill.
Those hoping for a first cap are marked with an astersisk...
G - Jesse Gonzalez* (FC Dallas), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf)
D - John Anthony Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Sergiño Dest* (Ajax), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Tim Ream (Fulham), Miles Robinson* (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
M - Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Paxton Pomykal* (FC Dallas), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Jackson Yueill* (San Jose Earthquakes)
F - Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Beşiktaş), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, September 5, 2019
1 comment:
Gregg Berhalter’s tenure will be a short one.
