Your USMNT Line-Up v Mexico

Obviously, we're either going to see Mr. Pulisic on the wing or Gregg Berhalter is going with an unusual formation. I hope it's the former, even if I think it's premature to move our best playmaker out of the quarterbck role. And the other problem is we are essentially using two midfield spots for what should be one job: Morales will defend (theoretically, though I'm not convinced he'll faithfully sit in front of the gate all night) and Trapp will distribute. That naturally puts added onus on McKennie to make sure the front three aren't starved for the ball.
So yeah, I can't gripe all that much about the line-up (yet, that is), but I'm still annoyed by the make-up of the selection. We'll see how it goes, and after it goes how it goes you'll get my player ratings over at MLSS.
- Greg Seltzer
9 comments:
Unsurprisingly Tata is playing chess and Gregg is sitting in the corner eating the checkers pieces.
A real federation would be starting their search for a new manager right about now.
Better or worse than the Venezuela game?
Berhalter’s tenure will be short.
That Gold Cup final was our best chance to beat Mexico in a meaningful game in years and he flubbed it. I have no confidence in this coach.
Had a bad feeling about another Zardes start. I had a bad feeling about Trapp and Morales in midfield with McKennie. 2 6's and an 8 is not what we need. Was hoping Lletget got the start with a MF 3 of Morales/McKennie and Lletget...
I am hearing rumblings - as good of a shot-stopper as Steffen is, he is not a pass out of the back sweeper/keeper. Maybe Horvath or Jesse Gonzalez is where it is at?
A deserved loss for the coach.
Also, no one talking about how the players and coaches are still saying the same things JK was hammering on for years. Be brave, play fearless, take the press to them, composure on/off the ball, possession-based, proactive soccer. Everyone railed that the USMNT were all actually Xavi Alonso in disguise and it was the JK system (or lack of it) that was holding them back. In reality, the US (still) can't play this style soccer at the senior level (yet) because the player pool is lacking in that technical skill of keeping possession with movement, composure and precision.
Putting in someone other than Zardes does not change this outcome.
There was a lack of veteran presence. Pulisic is not a leader yet. We need Jozy and yes Bradley, he is at the end of his international career but until the kids get more seasoning, what are we going to do?
We are still dealing with the JKs lost generation. Were are the 24-28 year olds? JKs never developed (played those players that failed to make the Olympics)
Mexico is an amazing team. Combo with a great coach. IF they keep their heads they will make some waves next WC. Just think if Vela decided to play.
GB is trying to build a team out of the ashes. This was just a friendly and he is dealing with a young team. He is playing the long ball not just quick fix.
Dest is only a kid as well as Weston, cannon and Pulisic. Add Long and Zimmerman who are apart of the lost generation. They all need more international games. They all have incredibly high ceiling and will be the hammer that destroys Mexico in 4 years. Out of the entire starting line up Zardes is your most veteran player with a around 50 international games.
Everyone yells: play the kids.... Coach plays the kids.....Everyone: what the hell is GB doing!?!?
I think the issue for GB is that he continues to rely on things that don't work just like it was the MLS regular season and he has time to keep pounding it to see if it gets better. Unfortunately his favorite player, (Trapp) doesn't work at this level. This match was all about how overrun we were in midfield. Forget about the young kid mistake from Dest (who, not surprisingly, is still a work in progress definsively) or the pk miss/choice by sargent/pulisic. This was about getting overrun in the midfield and having no quality outlet for the defenders to give the short ball to. Granted we should have had a plan for when the press was so high (how does a coach not have a plan for Tata pressing high?), but having an actual offensive oriented midfielder in midfield and a player who isn't just north of a traffic cone on defensive mobility would have been helpful. I try not to dump on the coach immediately ... but I have to admit I am a little concerned.
There’s a few young kids GB won’t play. Let’s see RB’s Davis play for Trapp. He’s on a possession oriented team. Let’s see AN of the eredivisie play for Zardes. No I for one am not pissed because GB plays young guys...
