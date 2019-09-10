Your USMNT Line-Up v Uruguay

Your #USMNT Starting XI for #USAvURU! 🇺🇸⚽️🇺🇾— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) September 10, 2019
Watch at 8pm ET on @FS1, @Univision and @TUDNUSA.
LINEUP NOTES >> https://t.co/ZWJgIqrJzs pic.twitter.com/cuCYs20kkw
- Greg Seltzer
4 comments:
so, wait. starting a central midfield trio that actually has some possession ability helps when you try to play a possession style? I am confused. Anyway, let's hope that is a lesson learned by BG and not just "only guys available."
And yes, I know this is nothing like Tata's mexican high press and it isn't uruguay's a team... but there are some real world quality players out there, especially on defense.
and yes it makes a difference when you have a CF who can play with his back to goal and hold it up a bit... but really this is about the central midfield's ability to turn and hit a pass, albeit against looser coverage. Still none of those 3 is having an AMAZING game, but we still look infinitely better playing it to feet, I think.
or at least that's what i think after 1 half :)
Be great to see Pomykal get a look.
Another bullshit night in suck city. Gregg will claim this as "progress" of course.
@JBS
Maybe it was a little better than the Mexico game? The scoreline certainly was, if nothing else.
It definitely helped that it was Uruguay's B-team AND that they gave the US so much space, but, it was marginally better. If Uruguay had opted to press like Mexico did? Might have been a different story.
