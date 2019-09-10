Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Your USMNT Line-Up v Uruguay

Certainly not everything I wanted to see, and a couple of things that are irksome, but at least the St. Louis boy gets to start in his hometown. So that's cool.











- Greg Seltzer
DaMa said...

so, wait. starting a central midfield trio that actually has some possession ability helps when you try to play a possession style? I am confused. Anyway, let's hope that is a lesson learned by BG and not just "only guys available."

And yes, I know this is nothing like Tata's mexican high press and it isn't uruguay's a team... but there are some real world quality players out there, especially on defense.

and yes it makes a difference when you have a CF who can play with his back to goal and hold it up a bit... but really this is about the central midfield's ability to turn and hit a pass, albeit against looser coverage. Still none of those 3 is having an AMAZING game, but we still look infinitely better playing it to feet, I think.

or at least that's what i think after 1 half :)

September 10, 2019 at 8:52 PM
ZackL said...

Be great to see Pomykal get a look.

September 10, 2019 at 9:24 PM
JBS said...

Another bullshit night in suck city. Gregg will claim this as "progress" of course.

September 10, 2019 at 9:52 PM
ZackL said...

@JBS
Maybe it was a little better than the Mexico game? The scoreline certainly was, if nothing else.

It definitely helped that it was Uruguay's B-team AND that they gave the US so much space, but, it was marginally better. If Uruguay had opted to press like Mexico did? Might have been a different story.

September 11, 2019 at 10:48 AM

