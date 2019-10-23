Can the kid stay perfect?

Hey, probably not, but let's try anyway. Sorry, for the tardiness, I had a late work assignment pop up and I just got done. Let's jump right in, my picks are underlined.
Toronto FC @ New York City FC
Gonzo is on the bench and Jozy isn't dressed. Sorry, Reds, but it ends here. And it probably won't be that close.
Real Salt Lake @ Seattle
I'd imagine the Sounders will want to tighten things up after that FC Dallas free-for-all. Given RSL's strength, that likely means a tense, low-scoring affair. Simply put, I trust Seattle's main weapons more.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment