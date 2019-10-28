Monday, October 28, 2019

I kept telling everyone to relax...

This may come as a surprise to some, but Ajax right back Sergiño Dest will continue sailing under the USMNT flag.







- Greg Seltzer
DaMa said...

i am (obviously) hugely surprised. happy to say i got this totally wrong. now the question is... can we somehow force ajax to play him on the left. Anyone know Jeff Gillooly's number?

October 28, 2019 at 1:35 PM
Greg Seltzer said...

There's no way he supplants Tagliafico, but perhaps when he needs a rest or is out for some reason.

October 28, 2019 at 1:54 PM
DaMa said...

For sure. Barring a WWE-style cueing up of Jeff Gilooly's music, not happening.

October 28, 2019 at 2:45 PM
Erik said...

Greg. what was your expectation regarding his decision?

October 28, 2019 at 3:25 PM
Greg Seltzer said...

I was about 70/30 figuring he'd stick with us.

October 28, 2019 at 3:34 PM
DaMa said...

I wonder what the deciding factor was. Any insights? Player relationships? Path to minutes? Gratitude for investment?

October 28, 2019 at 4:58 PM

