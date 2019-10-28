I kept telling everyone to relax...

The American Dream continues…🇺🇸— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 28, 2019
Sergiño Dest -> @USMNT 🗽 pic.twitter.com/fg77aiZPLA
- Greg Seltzer
6 comments:
i am (obviously) hugely surprised. happy to say i got this totally wrong. now the question is... can we somehow force ajax to play him on the left. Anyone know Jeff Gillooly's number?
There's no way he supplants Tagliafico, but perhaps when he needs a rest or is out for some reason.
For sure. Barring a WWE-style cueing up of Jeff Gilooly's music, not happening.
Greg. what was your expectation regarding his decision?
I was about 70/30 figuring he'd stick with us.
I wonder what the deciding factor was. Any insights? Player relationships? Path to minutes? Gratitude for investment?
