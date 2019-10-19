Gosh, how will predicting MLS playoff games go this year? Will I whiff on half or more of the first round games and then go near perfect the rest of the way or will I kill the first round and get almost nothing right until tabbing the MLS Cup winner correctly? Only one way to find out.
We'll go step-by-step. Here are today's tilts, my called winners are underlined:
New England @ Atlanta United
I'm aware that Robinson is out for the hosts and that the Revs have shown they can be troublesome. I'm sure they will have moments, but this is Atlanta in the playoffs. I would not want any part of it.
FC Dallas @ Seattle
If the Texans win the counter game, they can spring an upset. However, I don't think Lodeiro lets that happen. And the extent to which FCD wants to push their wide defenders forward probably means Morris is going to have room to run at times.
D.C. United @ Toronto FC
I feel fairly certain (out on the stupid limb again, natch) that Altidore will not start, which given the D.C. defense, makes this a real toss-up. If LuchaRoo (or Ar-Roo-ola for that matter) rears its head, the Reds could be dead. If not, the BMO crew should have enough to eke one out. Like I said: toss-up.
Portland @ Real Salt Lake
The battle-hardened Timbers might actually be road favorites, but they have not quite been themselves since summer. Meanwhile, Everton Luiz and Glad have led a matured bunch at the back for RSL. I expect a tight contest with regards to chances, and I'm skeptical that Portland can match the Rio Tinto gang defensively.
--
And a little spoiler alert for Sunday's games: I won't only be picking home teams.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, October 19, 2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment