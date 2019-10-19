Saturday, October 19, 2019

Power Sarge

I'll have my predictions for the opening round of the MLS Playoffs a lttle later, but for now let's enjoy the build and finishing play of Josh Sargent. Aided by a deflection, the youngster bagged his second of the season early in their Saturday contest against Hertha Berlin









- Greg Seltzer
