Round One - Part Deux

Well, day one of the playoffs went close enough to my calls, so let's head into day two with a little confidence. Once again, my pick is underlined..
New York Red Bulls @ Philadelphia
Fun with strikers in this one. Both BWP and White are on the visitor's bench to start, while Kasper the friendly hitman is out for the Union. They'll need Santos and/or Wooten to come correct, but honestly this game will be won in midfield. And that's why I'll go with Philly.
LA Galaxy @ Minnesota United
I decided yesterday to go with the underdogs (?), but have been back and forth on it all day. As much as I think the Loons are built to edge a tight, elegantly constructed mess, that Zlatan factor looms large. He just saw Rooney step out of MLS without a playoff win and you know he wants to knock that monkey out ASAP. And if he does go off (along with Pavon), I'm not sure Minnesota can manufacture chances well enough to take advantage of a suspect LA defense.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, October 20, 2019
