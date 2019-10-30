Survival of the Fittest

Well, gosh, that's really what this one comes down to... right?
Toronto FC @ Atlanta United
I waited to check the selections before making this pick. There's no Altidore and Gonzalez clearly isn't fit enough to deal with all of Gressel's nasty service from the start. Meanwhile, Parkhurst is back in for Atlanta. Again, I question De Boer's decision not to go with Remedi, but it's not enough to tilt my view for this one. The champs' title defense, and their home cookin', live on.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
