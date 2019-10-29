The new power vs. the old regulars

I woke up a couple minutes late for the start of this one, but there's no score so let's carry on.
Seattle @ LAFC
I think the Sounders are going to need to have a big offensive night to have a chance. In other words, Lodeiro and Morris need to go off. And while I think it may have been a structural mistake for Sir Bob to hold Diomande out of the line-up... will it actually come back to haunt. Probably not enough, eh?
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
