Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Your USMNT Line-Up v Canada

I don't think anyone could quibble too much even if there's a nip or tuck here or there they'd make. I do think Roldan is going to need to come up big in the area of transition defense and that Yedlin can't get caught up, at least without support. Winning/controlling midfield is going to be a big deal in this one. Catch you with ratings (for both teams, actually) over at MLSS after the game.







- Greg Seltzer
DaMa said...

Wow. I mean nobody played well, but that was a shockingly bad half of soccer from Roldan. I mean I don't rate him very highly so maybe I am just looking for it, but wow.

October 15, 2019 at 8:23 PM
JBS said...

Any of you want to defend Berhalter now? Never thought I'd look back on the mid-2000s as the glory years for the USMNT, but WC qualification looks a long way from a solid lock right now.

October 15, 2019 at 9:31 PM
DaMa said...

Meh. I don't like to blame a coach ... but man when your team is that unprepared and just tuned out to what you are doing, that has to be on the coach. I don't get this US obsession with filling the field with defensive midfielders and no creative players. Not playing Lletget is really as much a grounds for his dismissal as anything.

October 15, 2019 at 9:44 PM
Joe Bailey said...

I wonder what was going through Sergino Dest’s mind as he watched this game? I long for the bad old days when the US defended well and hit teams on the counter attack, didn’t look pretty and WON games... I want to give Berhalter a chance but he’s worse than Klinsmann

October 15, 2019 at 10:36 PM

Post a Comment

