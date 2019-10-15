Your USMNT Line-Up v Canada

Home or abroad, we wear these colors with pride. 🇺🇸⚽️— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 15, 2019
Your #USMNT starting XI to face 🇨🇦 in tonight's @CNationsLeague match in Toronto.
LINEUP NOTES>> https://t.co/GkIvqEnjfg#CANvUSA | #TheFutureIsUS pic.twitter.com/qDcQ80F1jj
- Greg Seltzer
Wow. I mean nobody played well, but that was a shockingly bad half of soccer from Roldan. I mean I don't rate him very highly so maybe I am just looking for it, but wow.
Any of you want to defend Berhalter now? Never thought I'd look back on the mid-2000s as the glory years for the USMNT, but WC qualification looks a long way from a solid lock right now.
Meh. I don't like to blame a coach ... but man when your team is that unprepared and just tuned out to what you are doing, that has to be on the coach. I don't get this US obsession with filling the field with defensive midfielders and no creative players. Not playing Lletget is really as much a grounds for his dismissal as anything.
I wonder what was going through Sergino Dest’s mind as he watched this game? I long for the bad old days when the US defended well and hit teams on the counter attack, didn’t look pretty and WON games... I want to give Berhalter a chance but he’s worse than Klinsmann
