Your USMNT Line-Up v Cuba

Back in competition. Here we go! 💪— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 11, 2019
Your #USMNT starting XI for tonight’s @CNationsLeague opener vs. 🇨🇺.
Lineup Notes for #USAvCUB>> https://t.co/jnGU561qx1 pic.twitter.com/rkjp0WoImc
- Greg Seltzer
Serving up gonzo helpings of Soccer, Football, Fútbol, Fußball, Futebol, Fodbold, Voetbal, Futtobōru, Футбол, כדורגל, Calcio, Bola Sepak, كرة القدم, Nogomet & Piłka Nożna... all baked fresh daily
Back in competition. Here we go! 💪— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) October 11, 2019
Your #USMNT starting XI for tonight’s @CNationsLeague opener vs. 🇨🇺.
Lineup Notes for #USAvCUB>> https://t.co/jnGU561qx1 pic.twitter.com/rkjp0WoImc
1 comment:
I know I've been harping on him being a go-to guy out on the wing, but Jordan Morris has taken a major step forward as a player and I think has made himself one of the starters there. Maybe there's another when pulisic is in the middle... but I think Morris has taken a firm hold there. There's some combination of his improved decision making in the final third, his better understanding of the game and his improved left foot that has seen him take, in my opinion, the leap (tm).
You can see the value to having CP10 out on the wing as it really does make the back line choose who to shade... i'd like to see that combo get some runs.
Post a Comment