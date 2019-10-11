Friday, October 11, 2019

Your USMNT Line-Up v Cuba

This isn't quite the group I'd have picked, mostly because it looks like Pulisic will be wide, a luxury I'm not sure we can afford right now. But I'll say this: Tonight is a chance for Lovitz and Roldan to show they deserve another start, and a chance for McKennie to show he can run a game forward. I'll catch you on the other side with ratings over at MLSS.





- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: ,

1 comment:

DaMa said...

I know I've been harping on him being a go-to guy out on the wing, but Jordan Morris has taken a major step forward as a player and I think has made himself one of the starters there. Maybe there's another when pulisic is in the middle... but I think Morris has taken a firm hold there. There's some combination of his improved decision making in the final third, his better understanding of the game and his improved left foot that has seen him take, in my opinion, the leap (tm).

You can see the value to having CP10 out on the wing as it really does make the back line choose who to shade... i'd like to see that combo get some runs.

October 12, 2019 at 11:03 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)