It's Raining Goals

We'll start off with Chelsea ace Christian Pulisic, who scored for the third straight EPL game. In fact, he now has five goals and two helpers in his last five games across all competitions. So much for the struggle, eh? Blues fans are already over losing Eden Hazard, it seems.
Unfortunately, it wasn't all good news for the USMNT star. Not sure how this affects his Nations Cup particpation status as of yet.
🇺🇸🚑😲#USMNT & #CFC star Christian Pulisic suffers injury as he scored for Chelsea v. Crystal Palace.— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 9, 2019
Frank Lampard on Pulisic: "He's got a bit of a hip issue."
Latest update on the USA star ahead of the international break next week ⤵️ https://t.co/XcoF1ViAqf
Apparently, DeAndre Yedlin saw that Pulisic tally and thought to himself, "Hey, I want to crash home a charging header!" And so he did, starting Newcastle's rally for a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.
.@yedlinny!!!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 9, 2019
The second American to score a header in the Premier League today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DmLANsiz6G
Over in Germany's second flight, Greuther Fürth's Julian Green continued his hot start with a searing free kick that opened the scoring in their 3-2 loss at Sandhausen.
Wicked goal from Julian Green. Furth leads 1-0 in the 12 minute. His 4th goal of the season. #kleeblatt @USMNT #USMNT @kleeblattfuerth pic.twitter.com/GsZlAhPimD— Jon Soltz (@jonsoltz) November 9, 2019
Green's dead call blast actually reminded me of a goal I forgot to post last weekend. It's never too late for a nasty restart, so I give you Emmanuel Sabbi's fifth goal of the season, the consolation in a 2-1 loss at Odense BK.
Emmanuel Sabbi with a sublime free kick against Odense 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6Z7hMZkmvN— Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) November 3, 2019
- Greg Seltzer
1 comment:
Love the goals. Pulisic really looks very good even outside of the scoring thing. Seems to have taken the next step with a better sense of timing than he had even at dortmund (presumably the premier league is a bit faster) and about when to take on defenders and seems much more aggressive with shooting, but not in a way that he is making bad decisions.
I'd really like to see how this form translates to Berhalter's system. Makes you feel like if he suddenly goes cold, then maybe there IS an issue. Hopefully the injury is not meangingful... he seemed okayish.
