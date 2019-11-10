Sunday, November 10, 2019

The Big One

It's just about MLS Cup kickoff time, and we have line-ups - one you'd expect and one with some late decisions.

We'll start with Seattle's obvious XI, then check on the visitors...






For me, this is pretty simple.Toronto FC have to figure out a way to hang around until they can get Altidore on and properly align their attack. For that to happen, Auro and Benezet must out-do Morris and Smith, and Mavinga must entirely frustrate Ruidiaz... and then the Reds must quickly solve Frei. Frankly, I just don't think all that will happen. The Sounders should paint the town rave green.

Toronto FC @ Seattle

Enjoy the game, and I'll see you on the other side with ratings for both teams over at MLSS.



- Greg Seltzer
