The Big One

We'll start with Seattle's obvious XI, then check on the visitors...
THIS. IS. IT.— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) November 10, 2019
Here's your @Delta Starting XI for today's #MLSCup vs. @TorontoFC!
Kickoff is at 12:08 p.m. PT on ABC and Univision.
➡️ https://t.co/9Dpp4p9wyW pic.twitter.com/4Jcv5R2UPy
Showtime.— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) November 10, 2019
Today's Starting XI vs. @SoundersFC in the 2019 #MLSCup Final#TheyWillSeeRed | #TFCLive | @PizzaPizzaLtd pic.twitter.com/eRtoZK006h
For me, this is pretty simple.Toronto FC have to figure out a way to hang around until they can get Altidore on and properly align their attack. For that to happen, Auro and Benezet must out-do Morris and Smith, and Mavinga must entirely frustrate Ruidiaz... and then the Reds must quickly solve Frei. Frankly, I just don't think all that will happen. The Sounders should paint the town rave green.
Toronto FC @ Seattle
Enjoy the game, and I'll see you on the other side with ratings for both teams over at MLSS.
- Greg Seltzer
