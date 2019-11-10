The Medal Collectors

Regulars here will know I update the "Honor Roll" of Americans who have won top level club silverware playing abroad. And anyone who caught my pre-MLS Cup bit over at MLSS this week will have noticed that I alluded to the five title-winningest Americans of all-time when combining those foreign championship totals with all domestic and international crowns. That may have left you wondering if I had a more detailed list of ravenous medal winners for perusal.
Of course, a player had to participate in at least one game that went toward each championship, as is standard for such record-keeping. I had to draw the line somewhere, and figured a half-dozen titles should be good to make the cut here. As you can see, it will be a good while before anyone catches up to Run DMB's record career haul.
The players marked with an asterisk are still active and after further title celebrations, while the three that are underlined will hope to pad their sexy totals tonight in Seattle. I've abbreviated all the various league championships and cups, but there is a handy dandy key at the bottom.
EDIT: While Chad Marshall obviously did not appear during the playoff portion of Seattle's run to their second MLS Cup crown, he did take part during this regular season, and as such, is considered a 2019 champion. That possibility slipped my mind prior to the game, but I've now bumped him up.
15
DaMarcus Beasley (4 GC, 3 USOC, 2 NL, 2 SPL, 1 DCP, 1 SC, 1 SLC, 1 SS)
13
Landon Donovan (6 MLS, 4 GC, 2 SS, 1 USOC)
11
Jeff Agoos (5 MLS, 2 SS, 1 GC, 1 USOC, 1 CCC, 1 IAC)
10
Frankie Hejduk (5 SS, 3 GC, 2 MLS)
9
Omar Gonzalez* (3 MLS, 2 SS, 2 USOC, 1 MX, 1 CCL)
Michael Parkhurst (2 GC, 2 USOC, 2 DC, 1 DEN, 1 MLS, 1 SL)
Eddie Pope (3 MLS, 2 SS, 1 GC, 1 USOC, 1 CCC, 1 IAC)
Richie Williams (3 MLS, 2 SS, 1 GC, 1 USOC, 1 CCC, 1 IAC)
8
Chris Armas (4 USOC, 2 GC, 1 MLS, 1 SS)
Todd Dunivant (5 MLS, 2 SS, 1 USOC),
Brad Evans (4 USOC, 2 MLS, 2 SS)
John Harkes (2 MLS, 2 USOC, 1 SS, 1 CCC, 1 IAC, 1 ELC)
Cobi Jones (2 MLS, 2 SS, 2 USOC, 1 CCC, 1 GC)
Jesse Marsch (3 MLS, 3 USOC, 2 SS)
Chad Marshall (4 SS, 3 MLS, USOC)
Brian Mullan (5 MLS, 2 SS, 1 USOC)
Tony Sanneh (2 MLS, 2 SS, 1 GC, 1 USOC, 1 CCC, 1 IAC)
José Francisco Torres* (3 MX, 1 CMX, 1 CCL, 1 CCC, 1 GC, 1 SL)
7
Chris Albright (3 MLS, 2 SS, 1 USOC, 1 SL)
Jozy Altidore* (3 CC, 1 MLS, 1 SS, 1 GC, 1 DCP)
Chad Barrett (2 USOC, 2 SS, 2 CC, 1 MLS)
Michael Bradley* (3 CC, 2 GC, 1 MLS, 1 SS)
Nate Jaqua (5 USOC, 1 MLS, 1 SS)
Kasey Keller (3 USOC, 3 GC, 1 ELC)
Pat Noonan (3 USOC, 2 MLS, 1 SS, 1 GC)Pete Vagenas (3 USOC, 2 MLS, 1 SS, 1 CCC)
Tied w/ 6: Ventura Alvarado*, Matt Besler*, C.J. Brown, Brian Ching, A. J. DeLaGarza, Scott Garlick, Herculez Gomez, Alan Gordon, Kevin Hartman, Patrick Ianni, Jovan Kirovski, Jeff Larentowicz*, Justin Mapp, Drew Moor, Clint Peay, Ante Razov, James Riley, Craig Waibel, Josh Wolff, Zach Scott
MLS = MLS Cup
SS = Supporters Shield
USOC = US Open Cup
CC = Canadian Championship
CCC = CONCACAF Champions Cup
CCL = CONCACAF Champions League
IAC = InterAmerican Cup
SL = SuperLiga
GC = CONCACAF Gold Cup
NL = Dutch Eredivisie
SPL = Scottish Premier League
MX = Liga MX
DEN = Danish Superliga
ELC = English League Cup
DCP = Dutch Cup
CMX = Copa MX
SC = Scottish Cup
SLC = Scottish League Cup
DC = Danish Cup
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, November 10, 2019
The Medal Collectors
