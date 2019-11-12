The Nations Gang

Now that Gregg Berhalter has pared USMNT camp down to a final squad for the upcoming Nations League contests, I'm ready to offer some thoughts. It just seemed silly to dive into the roster before we knew who would be in the selection proper. And now that we do know, I just feel like slightly worn out.
It's not the inclusion or exclusion of certain players, per se, but the continued squad imbalance. What we have here is a roster boasting no true midfield gate-keeper (again), and with Pulisic out, no genuine playmaking type. We have five #8 types and, not counting Dest (who I assume will be pressed into left back duty), we have three right backs.
For me, it's worrying as we get ready for an important rematch game against Canada. Hopefully, Pulisic and Adams will actually be available the next time we have a round of competitive matches.
G - Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner* (New England Revolution)
D - John Anthony Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Sergiño Dest (Ajax), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Tim Ream (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
M - Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)
F - Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
