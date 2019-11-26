No, this is not a post about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia quotes. I wish it was. It's actually about me wondering if Italy has hostile workplace laws. Because if they do, I'm thinking Brescia's Mario Balotelli has a case.
Already subjected to repeated instances of racist abuse from both opposing dipshit supporters on the road (which sadly makes him but one of a large black player crowd in Italy) and his own hometown club's dipshit ultras (let's not call either group fans, eh?), the veteran striker is now getting it from his own club's dipshit owner. And then from what I can only assume were his own club's dipshit press office and/or dipshit lawyers.
Though I can empathize to no end, I'm not going to pretend that I really know what it feels like to go through this crap, let alone from what are supposed to be the safe corners of home. But I'll tell you what I would completely understand: if Balotelli wishes to get out of his contract or force a move so he can jet off to, say, MLS post-haste.
But in the larger picture, it's waaaaay past time Serie A and all related entities to pull their heads out and gets serious about banning all these pathetic bigots. If the systems won't do the bare minimum to fight racism, they are, at absolute best, nothing more than money-grubbing enablers of the unchecked fear and ignorance that has ruined countless lives around the globe across centuries. And I'm sick of it.
Massimo Cellino, Brescia, Serie A, Telecom Italia, Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio, UEFA .... you all deserve a angry nonna slap. Yet again.
Whaaaaat the shit?
