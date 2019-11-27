I know it may seem from the clip below that Christian Pulisic's goal away to Champions league foe Valencia was waved off, but I can assure by the grace of VAR that in the end it was not. His Wednesday night strike in a 2-2 draw end his goal drought at... (checks notes)... one whole game. The kid now has six tallies and two helpers across all competitions in the last five weeks.
On Tuesday night back in jolly old England,Wigan left back Antonee Robinson snuck forward (and got some help from the sievish Millwall keeper to score his first pro goal in a 2-2 road share.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Who has time for a slump?
