Thursday, November 21, 2019

You have got to be kidding.

In case you need any further proof that wealthy, successful businessmen can still be dumber than a wet sack of hammers...





Did they actually pay big money to have this badge created?!? A five-year-old could have done that with  MS Paint and seven minutes, at the cost of a Happy Meal.

And this is what they've chosen in order to disgard one of the absolute best, classic badges in American sports history. And at no point over several months did anyone think better of this to stop it.

Truly astonishing. I feel bad for Fire fans.




- Greg Seltzer
DaMa said...

seriously. i am sure that has some design theory behind it and what it represents but it looks like an ascii crown from an old commodore 64 text game. zork anyone?

November 21, 2019 at 5:43 PM
Air said...

At least they are leaving Bridgeview and going back to the city. I will treasure my 2000 Beasley Jersey that much more, Honda Patches and all.

November 21, 2019 at 6:14 PM
DaMa said...

yeah their stadium situation clearly wasn't working. that being said, the move back doesnt exactly constitute the ideal either. feels like, to an outsider, this is a franchise at a crossroads.

November 22, 2019 at 12:09 PM

