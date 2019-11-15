Friday, November 15, 2019

Your USMNT Line-Up v Canada

Hmm. So I'm looking at this XI and, at first glance, one might think this is another 4-3-3 with surprise fullback starters. But then I find myself wondering... is this actually a 3-5-2 or (gulp) a 3-6-1 with Dest and Arriola as legit wingbacks?

Any way it plays out, color me intrigued. And insisting on a better performance in the crunch rematch. I'll see you all on the other side with ratings for both teams over at MLSS.








- Greg Seltzer
DaMa said...

well... i like the 3 man midfield choices given who is available. Very disappointed Sargent isn't starting. Equally disappointed to see Ream back at LB. Any chance this is a 3-5-2?

November 15, 2019 at 7:04 PM
reanalyst said...

I see no surprise fullbacks. This is likely Ream-Brooks-Long-Dest along the back line.

November 15, 2019 at 7:07 PM
DaMa said...

yeah its half time so obviously thats the case. but Arriola's best postion is probably wingback so he and dest would make a legitimate choice for those spots. luckily we are somehow up 3 so it wont matter.

November 15, 2019 at 8:02 PM

