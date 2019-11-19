Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Your USMNT Line-Up v Cuba

Freshly chuffed from having four of my mock Expansion Draft choices snapped up by Inter Miami and Nashville SC, my attention quickly turns to the USMNT as they try to swipe the top spot in Nations League Group A.

Against such a weak and green opponent, it's pretty silly to bicker much over the line-up choices. If there are any complications, I'll be sure to air my gripes in player ratings over at MLSS after the final whistle.










- Greg Seltzer
JBS said...

You say that, but I'd rather be dead in a ditch than see Roldan or Lovitz disgrace the shirt again.

November 19, 2019 at 8:09 PM

