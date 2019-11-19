Your USMNT Line-Up v Cuba

Against such a weak and green opponent, it's pretty silly to bicker much over the line-up choices. If there are any complications, I'll be sure to air my gripes in player ratings over at MLSS after the final whistle.
Time to finish the job! 🇺🇸⚽️👊— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 19, 2019
The #USMNT Starting XI to face 🇨🇺 in tonight’s @CNationsLeague group finale.
Lineup Notes: https://t.co/C7mu60bxnl pic.twitter.com/IRTrgfXSk5
- Greg Seltzer
You say that, but I'd rather be dead in a ditch than see Roldan or Lovitz disgrace the shirt again.
