A few things...

How's that title for a blast from the NSC past. Yep, I've got a few items swirling around the ol' noodle today...
1 - Fresh off Megan Rapinoe scoring Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year honor, the entire USWNT has been named Time Magazine's Athletes of the Year. I'm diggin' it all, and not just for what they accomplished at World Cup. Congrats, ladies.
2 - I mentioned yesterday that putting together MLSS articles slowed my NSC roll a little bit. The one that took the most time should be of great interest to all my stat nerds around here: in case you missed it, I tabulated the MLS leaders in 22 categories for the soon-to-expire decade.
3 - So Sporting KC finally broke open their piggy bank for a forward, and as much as it pains me to say it, I think they will eventually come to say "I've made a huge mistake." Frankly, I think Alan Pulido is totally the wrong guy to take up the #9 role in their 4-3-3 set/style of play and rather overrated as a producer in open play (seven of his last 15 goals for Chivas came from the spot). At a decent price, the move would have me skeptical... but at a reported $9 million or so?
Sporting should have gone after Lucas Cavallini, who would cost half as much, would fit twice as well and will probably go a bit wasted in Vancouver unless they can find him some proper build/playmaking support.
4 - Speaking of troubling business, it appears that Nashville SC is struggling badly to move season tickets. This has to be worrying for both the expansion club and the league office. Maybe a snazzy DP signing or two would grease the wheels?
5 - And speaking of stalled efforts, Yahoo's Caitlin Murray has shined a sobering light on the continued silliness over at Soccer House. I love Earnie Stewart, and it's extremely likely that none of this is actually his fault, but something has to give regarding the way US Soccer hires coaches. Look... if the federation is going to hire sporting directors (finally) and talk about letting the soccer people handle soccer matters, then they need to get the hell out of the way and let those soccer people actually handle soccer matters without jumping through the board's obnoxious, unhelpful hoops. Duh. Geez, it's almost as if missing out on World Cup didn't teach the overpaid suits anything.
6 - When I heard former USSF chief Suil Gulati was going to publicly discuss how things ran and run in the federation at a Princeton Soccer Conference open forum over the weekend, I got kinda excited. The hope was we'd actually get some insight into the problems that won't stop plaguing US Soccer. Unfortunately, anybody out there hoping to hear anything but more moderating, political answers to real questions will be disappointed. Oh well. Maybe next time.
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
