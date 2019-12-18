Pardon my silence these last days, but I shall make up tomorrow for it with a little something I've been working on. But hey, who cares about that right now when Ajax talent Sergiño Dest bagged his first two professional goals (including the tasty winner) in a wild 4-3 KNVB Cup win at Telstar. It took a while for the club to post the highlights, but here they are. For those looking to express this clip, his goal plays start at 1:00 and 3:28.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Dest-iny Child
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 7:30 PM
