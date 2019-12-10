Tuesday, December 10, 2019

My bad...

I actually meant to get this up last Tuesday, but was so deep into putting three MLSS articles together it slipped my mind until I saw the video embed code on my notepad last night.

Anyhoooo... eagle-eyed readers may have noticed a fresh name had turned up on the Americans Abroad goal chart over in the right column. So who is Nicholas Gioacchini anyway? Well, he's a 19-year-old Kansas City native that has made a sudden shock charge up the striker depth chart at Ligue 2 side Caen. And last Monday, he bagged his second in six first team matches to earn the hosts a 1-0 victory over Nancy that extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

Since you're surely wondering, Gioacchini has yet to appear for any US youth national teams. He is also eligible to turn out for Jamaica (through his mom) and Italy (through his pop). Long story short (too late), he has quickly become one to watch for a couple of CONCACAF sides.








