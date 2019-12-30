I actually have plenty to say about Gregg Berhalter's latest USMNT squad (good and bad), but ya know what? I'm not going to bother because the powers that be have opted, for some inane reason, to hold the January camp in Qatar. Not only is the friendly this gathering lead into being played, ohhh, about 7000 miles away, but more importantly, I find it especially disturbing, unnerving and infuriating that our federation would further legitimize the soccer apparatus in a country literally enslaving and killing people to build their World Cup 2022 infrastructure.
It's bullshit, and I'm not stepping in it, thank you very much. I'm not giving this camp the usual attention now or in January. You'll see me discuss this particular group when I do the player ratings over at MLSS on February 1st.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, December 30, 2019
Screw this noise.
