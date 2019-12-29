This is so not cool.

US Soccer FT YNT Staff:— Anthony DiCicco (@DiCiccoMethod) December 27, 2019
Girls Boys
U23s: Vacant Kreis (lives in Miami)
U20s: Vacant Vacant
U19s: Vacant Vacant
U18s: Vacant Vacant
U17s: Kevins Vacant
U16s: Vacant Vacant
And while Earnie Stewart is being the good soldier to institute the whackadoo requirement that all hires pick up and move to Chicago for no particular salient reason, I fully blame this key cause of the woeful problem on the board - who were, ya know, supposed to leave the soccer business to the soccer people when they hired GM's.
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment