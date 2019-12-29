Sunday, December 29, 2019

This is so not cool.

In fact, it's beyond messed up that US Soccer can't be bothered enough to even somewhat populate its youth coaching ranks at a crucial time in the program's history. Be sure to click through to Anthony DiCicco's actual Tweet to read all of his related comments on the topic, plus spot-on input from the great Tony Meola.




And while Earnie Stewart is being the good soldier to institute the whackadoo requirement that all hires pick up and move to Chicago for no particular salient reason, I fully blame this key cause of the woeful problem on the board - who were, ya know, supposed to leave the soccer business to the soccer people when they hired GM's.










- Greg Seltzer
