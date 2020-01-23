Thursday, January 23, 2020

Chicharito is in the house.

A couple weeks ago, I wrote an MLSS bit on the potential fit should the LA Galaxy actually land Javier Hernandez from Sevilla and plenty of readers swore up and down that it wouldn't happen.

Now it has, and the locals utterly mobbed Chicharito as he arrived in town on Wednesday. It was a scene, man. This should go down as one of the biggest soccer culture eyes magnet signings in league history, just like the new Galaxy cobra head should be good for 20 goals (related note: coming soon over at MLSS, a bit on where Hernandez ranks among my top Golden Boot contenders) .

