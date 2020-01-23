Chicharito is in the house.

Now it has, and the locals utterly mobbed Chicharito as he arrived in town on Wednesday. It was a scene, man. This should go down as one of the biggest soccer culture eyes magnet signings in league history, just like the new Galaxy cobra head should be good for 20 goals (related note: coming soon over at MLSS, a bit on where Hernandez ranks among my top Golden Boot contenders) .
And of course, I can hardly wait for the first El Trafico of the season.
🛩 CH14 MANIA 🛩 pic.twitter.com/udQvq3L8F5— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) January 23, 2020
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 x @CH14_ pic.twitter.com/xbn3WVZd68— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) January 23, 2020
🙌 One of us. pic.twitter.com/mHCyc3XwbC— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) January 23, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
