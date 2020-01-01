Famous Friends

Remember some years ago when we put together a "cool table" based on the celebrity supporters of each Prem club at the time? Recently, I tried to fill out a similar list for each MLS club. The results are below.
Unsurprisingly, New York and Los Angeles run deep with celeb fans, while Seattle has a prototype hip Pacific northwest following and Atlanta has its large hop hop crowd that has embraced dirty south soccer. Houston, Portland, San Jose and Sporting KC aren't doing half-bad.
However, I feel as though the list isn't filled out enough to rank them, table-style. And I can only assume I've missed some, so speak up if you know anyone not charted. Just make sure it's an actual fan of the team, and not just somebody that once came to a game or was once photographed in a shirt/scarf. Everyone listed below is a genuine supporter (and yes, co-owners count).
ATL - Lil Wayne, Big Boi, Waka Flocka Flame, Archie Eversole, 2Chainz, Dennis Schröder, Ludacris, Rich Homie Qwan, Archie Eversole
CHI - Patrick Beverly, OK Go
CIN
CLB - Aaron Rodgers
COL
DCU - Wale
FCD - Dirk Nowitzki, Dak Prescott
HOU - James Harden, Oscar De La Hoya, Andrew Luck, Kirko Bangz
LAG - Rivers Cuomo, Snoop Dogg, Alyssa Milano, James Corden, Gordon Ramsey, Giada De Laurentis, Curt Smith (Tears for Fears)
LAFC - Will Ferrell, Mia Hamm, Nomar Garciaparra, Magic Johnson, Danny Trejo, Sophia Bush, Johnny Hekker (LA Rams punter), Chuck Liddell (MMA)
MINN
MTL
NE - Peter Dante (actor in many Adam Sandler movies)
NYCFC - LL Cool J, Leslie Jones, Trevor Noah, Allison Williams, Mike Piazza, Kristaps Porzingis
NYRB - Enes Kanter, Julia Stiles, Judah Friedlander, Patrick Elias, Jeff Koons, Spike Lee, Swizz Beatz, Tony Parker, Kelly Ripa, Jordin Sparks, Tyson Beckford, Chris Tomson (Vampire Weekend), Ryan Sheckler
ORL - Ken Griffey Jr.
PHI - Joel Embiid, Hugh Jackman, Freeway
POR - Ndamukong Suh, Patrick Stewart, Post Malone, Amine, Jey and Jinny Uso (WWE)
RSL - Branden Steineckert (Rancid), Ty Burrell
SEA - Drew Carey, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Mike McReady (Pearl Jam), Chrissy Teigen, Macklemore, Paul Allen (Microsoft co-founder), Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO), Joe Roth (movie producer, Jay Inslee (governor of Washington), Hope Solo, Retta (Parks and Recreation), The Presidents of the United States of America
SKC - Paul Rudd, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tech N9NE
SJ - Lars Fredrickson (Rancid), Brandi Chastain, Sundar Pichai (Google CEO), Irvine Welsh (author, Trainspotting)
TFC - Drake, Kardinal Offishall
VAN - Steve Nash
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
2 comments:
I guess you could add Becks to Inter Miami
Oh and you put Archie Eversole 2 times
