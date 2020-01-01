Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Famous Friends

Remember some years ago when we put together a "cool table" based on the celebrity supporters of each Prem club at the time? Recently, I tried to fill out a similar list for each MLS club. The results are below.

Unsurprisingly, New York and Los Angeles run deep with celeb fans, while Seattle has a prototype hip Pacific northwest following and Atlanta has its large hop hop crowd that has embraced dirty south soccer. Houston, Portland, San Jose and Sporting KC aren't doing half-bad.

However, I feel as though the list isn't filled out enough to rank them, table-style. And I can only assume I've missed some, so speak up if you know anyone not charted. Just make sure it's an actual fan of the team, and not just somebody that once came to a game or was once photographed in a shirt/scarf. Everyone listed below is a genuine supporter (and yes, co-owners count).

ATL - Lil Wayne, Big Boi, Waka Flocka Flame, Archie Eversole, 2Chainz, Dennis Schröder, Ludacris, Rich Homie Qwan, Archie Eversole

CHI - Patrick Beverly, OK Go

CIN

CLB - Aaron Rodgers

COL

DCU - Wale

FCD - Dirk Nowitzki, Dak Prescott

HOU - James Harden, Oscar De La Hoya, Andrew Luck, Kirko Bangz

LAG - Rivers Cuomo, Snoop Dogg, Alyssa Milano, James Corden, Gordon Ramsey, Giada De Laurentis, Curt Smith (Tears for Fears)

LAFC - Will Ferrell, Mia Hamm, Nomar Garciaparra, Magic Johnson, Danny Trejo, Sophia Bush, Johnny Hekker (LA Rams punter), Chuck Liddell (MMA)

MINN

MTL

NE - Peter Dante (actor in many Adam Sandler movies)

NYCFC - LL Cool J, Leslie Jones, Trevor Noah, Allison Williams, Mike Piazza, Kristaps Porzingis

NYRB -  Enes Kanter, Julia Stiles, Judah Friedlander, Patrick Elias, Jeff Koons, Spike Lee, Swizz Beatz, Tony Parker, Kelly Ripa, Jordin Sparks, Tyson Beckford, Chris Tomson (Vampire Weekend), Ryan Sheckler

ORL - Ken Griffey Jr.

PHI - Joel Embiid, Hugh Jackman, Freeway

POR - Ndamukong Suh, Patrick Stewart, Post Malone, Amine, Jey and Jinny Uso (WWE)

RSL - Branden Steineckert (Rancid), Ty Burrell

SEA - Drew Carey, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Mike McReady (Pearl Jam), Chrissy Teigen, Macklemore, Paul Allen (Microsoft co-founder), Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO), Joe Roth (movie producer, Jay Inslee (governor of Washington), Hope Solo, Retta (Parks and Recreation), The Presidents of the United States of America

SKC - Paul Rudd, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tech N9NE

SJ - Lars Fredrickson (Rancid), Brandi Chastain, Sundar Pichai (Google CEO), Irvine Welsh (author, Trainspotting)

TFC - Drake, Kardinal Offishall

VAN - Steve Nash




- Greg Seltzer
2 comments:

Jeremy said...

I guess you could add Becks to Inter Miami

January 1, 2020 at 11:58 PM
Jeremy said...

Oh and you put Archie Eversole 2 times

January 2, 2020 at 1:51 AM

