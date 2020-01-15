Holy scheiße!

NEWS 🚨 breaking in Germany right now that current Hertha Berlin head coach & former US National team boss Jürgen Klinnsmann does NOT hold an up to date & proper coaching license to be able to coach in the Bundesliga. 🤦♂️— 𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐏𝐀𝐔𝐋 𝐉𝐎𝐘 (@JOYPAULIAN) January 15, 2020
Hertha play Bayern Munich on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/q0xHvYaaKP
And is it turns out, Klinsi claims he simply left the license back home in Cali. Right before the dog ate it. Or something. Still, I'm unclear as to why there would be some confusion over whether he has a current license. Shouldn't the DfB keep this information in its records?
People are so weird, man.
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment