Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Holy scheiße!

You just can't make this stuff up.




And is it turns out, Klinsi claims he simply left the license back home in Cali. Right before the dog ate it. Or something. Still, I'm unclear as to why there would be some confusion over whether he has a current license. Shouldn't the DfB keep this information in its records?

People are so weird, man.





- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)