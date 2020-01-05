Sunday, January 5, 2020

Niko. In the box. With a slashing header.

It took a while for a decent clip to surface, but now I can show you Niko Gioacchini's fourth goal of the campaign, which opened Caen's 2-1 Coupe de France win away to mites Guichen on Saturday. The round-of-32 will be drawn on Monday.








- Greg Seltzer
