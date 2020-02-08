Saturday, February 8, 2020

Chandler Bing Bing

Back to playing up the wing for Eintracht Frankfurt, Timothy Chandler is now officially on a goal roll. He set the hosts on their way to a 5-0 rout of Augsburg with the opening double to make it four tallies in as many matches. It's not the first time I've said it here, but the guy probably should have remained a winger all along.









- Greg Seltzer
