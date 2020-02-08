Back to playing up the wing for Eintracht Frankfurt, Timothy Chandler is now officially on a goal roll. He set the hosts on their way to a 5-0 rout of Augsburg with the opening double to make it four tallies in as many matches. It's not the first time I've said it here, but the guy probably should have remained a winger all along.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Chandler Bing Bing
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 10:28 AM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
