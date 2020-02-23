Firing It Up Again

Yep, it's time once more for the Clipboard. Next month will bring a pair of hearty overseas friendlies as the USMNT preps for June's Nations Cup final four.
Unfortunately, the greedy little injury bug is taking bites out of depth charts left, right and center, and straight from our get go - as you'll see below. As you may recall, I don't include players who are laid up long term in the ranks. In this keeper case, I'm also not including a signifcant name that may well not be ready for the March contests in Europe.
Sean Johnson
Bill Hamid
Brad Guzan
Definitely worth a look: Matt Turner
Find a new club, man: Ethan Horvath
Obviously, Zack Steffen would at the very least be the pencil starter here, but nobody is really sure when he'll return from the knee injury that has kept him out since the Bundesliga winter break. Honestly, all the three guys listed at the top are worthy of starts next month, but I lean toward Johnson because he's the best at playing out of the back. That will be important with the way Gregg Berhalter wants to play.
Hamid is the best shot-stopper (which may well get him the nod against Oranje). Guzan is the ol' dependable and probably the best area command guy of the three. It's a shame we can't roll them all into one netminder.
Meanwhile, Turner has spent much of the last two MLS season imitating a rude brick wall. Horvath has the game to compete with everyone else listed here, but sheesh, Club Brugge isn't even giving him Belgian Cup games since they splashed big cash (for a Jupiler League side, anyway) to grab regional hero Simon Mignolet from Liverpool. Harsh. The kid needs to move on to stick around this chart.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, February 23, 2020
