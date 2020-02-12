Wednesday, February 12, 2020

How does one say "account opener" in Flemish?

Sint-Truiden finally got the goal reel from Saturday's 5-2 win over Eupen up last night, and that means we all get to see Chris Durkin's first tally in Belgium. After starting five straight matches, the youngster came off the bench to make a dummy look smart in the wanning moments.









- Greg Seltzer
