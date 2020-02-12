Sint-Truiden finally got the goal reel from Saturday's 5-2 win over Eupen up last night, and that means we all get to see Chris Durkin's first tally in Belgium. After starting five straight matches, the youngster came off the bench to make a dummy look smart in the wanning moments.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
How does one say "account opener" in Flemish?
