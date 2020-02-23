The most interesting man in Vienna? Erik Palmer-Brown doesn't always score goals, but when he does, it's a big one.The young US defender was beaten over the top on Red Bull Salzburg's opener, but he eventually got his revenge with a last minute strike that completed Austria Vienna's double rally for a 2-2 share with the visiting six-time defending champs.
Palmer-Brown has now scored three goals as a pro. All of them have come in the 88th minute or later, and all three have rescued points for his side (two equalizers and a winner).
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, February 23, 2020
How does one say "atonement" in Austro-Bavarian?
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 5:13 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, Austria, by Greg Seltzer, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment