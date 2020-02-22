Saturday, February 22, 2020

Non puoi fermare Nova, puoi solo sperare di contenerlo.

I will fire up a brand new Clipboard in the morning, but first let's get to some leftover Friday business. I got tired of waiting for an embeddable clip of Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich's second Serie B strike of the season, so here's a link to the highlights of a 2-0 win at Cosenza that lifted them into the second automatic promotion slot. The US international also set up the away side's opener in a comprehensive Man of the Match display.

The kid also drew some heavy praise from Frosinone boss Alessandro Nesta, who stated that his particular set of talents allow him to run the type of system he prefers. Methinks there's a solid  chance we see Novakovich in USMNT colors for the first time since late 2018 when they play a pair of friendlies in Europe next month (or get left to bitch and moan about his absence if he's overlooked).






- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)