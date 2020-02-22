Non puoi fermare Nova, puoi solo sperare di contenerlo.

The kid also drew some heavy praise from Frosinone boss Alessandro Nesta, who stated that his particular set of talents allow him to run the type of system he prefers. Methinks there's a solid chance we see Novakovich in USMNT colors for the first time since late 2018 when they play a pair of friendlies in Europe next month (or get left to bitch and moan about his absence if he's overlooked).
Andrija Novakovich vs. Cosenza:— Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) February 21, 2020
90 Minutes Played
74% Passing Accuracy
45 Touches
7 Duels Won
4 Key Passes
4 Shots
2 Dribbles Completed
1 Foul Drawn
1 Goal
1 Assist
Excellent performance from the Wisconsin native, still only 23 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9Byp6wOhvs
- Greg Seltzer
