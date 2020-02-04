Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Primo Gio

In case you missed it, Giovanni Reyna opened his Borussia Dortmund account in special (albeit eventually consolation) style. The teen prodigy gave the visitors hope for the final 12 minutes of a 3-2 DfB-Pokal loss at Werder Bremen. Be sure to check out MLSS tomorrow, I'll rank where this fits in the top 10 Americans Abroad goals of all time.







- Greg Seltzer
