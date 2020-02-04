Giovanni Reyna becomes the youngest goalscorer in #DFBPokal history, and it's a strike the American will remember for a long time ✨ pic.twitter.com/YQPLihzq5l— The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) February 4, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
Serving up gonzo helpings of Soccer, Football, Fútbol, Fußball, Futebol, Fodbold, Voetbal, Futtobōru, Футбол, כדורגל, Calcio, Bola Sepak, كرة القدم, Nogomet & Piłka Nożna... all baked fresh daily
Giovanni Reyna becomes the youngest goalscorer in #DFBPokal history, and it's a strike the American will remember for a long time ✨ pic.twitter.com/YQPLihzq5l— The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) February 4, 2020
No comments:
Post a Comment