Right Back To It

For various reasons, this USMNT stable has been the rightful topic of much discussion over the past couple years, but I actually think it's a pretty cut-and-dry situation at the moment.
Reggie Cannon
Nick Lima
DeAndre Yedlin
Overdue for a look: Aaron Herrera
As you'll see soon enough, I'm thinking it's best that Sergiño Dest heads the left back depth chart for now. His attacking half game is the least dependent on crossing, so it really doesn;t matter a ton what side he mans. For me, that leaves Cannon as the starboard side starter right now. His game is reaching a new level and all we keep hearing is how he's becoming a clubhouse leader in the team. That's enough for me.
Now, some may be surprised that I've nudged Lima ahead of Yedlin (or that I'm not also sliding him over to the left). The thing is, Yedlin has not managed a complete outing for the Nats in a long while, and now he's lost his Newcastle job with some error-prone play. Lima, on the other hand, has consistently impressed in a US shirt. He's a bone fide gamer that can cross, which is perfect for the sub's bench. Past the top three, look for Herrera to have a big season with RSL now that he'll be able to shift from left back over to his natural spot with the departure of Brooks Lennon.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
