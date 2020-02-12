Alternate title: (sigh). Well, we probably could have seen this coming, but Jurgen Klinsmann has stepped down from the Hertha Berlin job because...
"For this job, which is not done yet, as the head coach I need the trust of the acting persons. Especially in a relegation battle unity, team spirit and focus on the basics are the most important elements. If they are not guaranteed, I can't live up to my potential as a head coach and fulfill my responsibility."
That "lacking trust" is from a club that just broke its transfer record for a signing last month as part of a very pricey window shop. And, umm, hired him despite the dog eating his coaching license (or something). So what was the problem? Did they muff a trust fall? Use his Netflix log-in behind his back?
No, as usual, Klinsi only looks outward to find problems when his team starts slipping (1-1-3 since the winter break, dipping Hertha to six points above the relgation mire). Meanwhile, his bosses at the club were stunned by the move, and probably also the explanation.
Welcome to the club, Berlin.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Some things never change.
