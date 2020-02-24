Monday, February 24, 2020

Your nose does not deceive you... that smell is, in fact, Bacon.

It's true, After a few years greatly hampered by injuries, Aron Jóhannsson is fit and off to a flyer in 2020. With the mighty Zlatan in attendance, the forward was robbed on a pair of skillful early attempts before bagging one of the easiest braces in history (and added an assist in between) as Hammarby opened their competitive slate with a 5-1 Svenska Cupen group stage rout of Varberg on Monday night.









- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)