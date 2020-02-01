Saturday, February 1, 2020

Your USMNT Line-Up v Costa Rica

It will a night of debuts for the USMNT, with four starters set for a first cap and another half-dozen players hoping for the same from the bench. Even so, the back six are quite familiar, and that means I'm expecting (in the strictest sense of the word) a solid result. Catch ya laters with player ratings over at MLSS.






- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)