Filling The Soccer Void

Of course, that's just one small way to get through this involuntary soccer drought.
- My "full squad" of binge-worthy soccer movies (I'm told another scribe will soon have a similar soccer books bit)
- The Athletic (which I highly recommend for all sports, though 95% of my time there is actually spent in the St. Louis Blues/NHL sections) has a kind offer for non-subscribers: 90 free days. Existing subscribers aren't left out, check this post for the deets.
- The ultimate time-passer, Football Manager, is free to play until next Wednesday.
- Keep an eye out over at MLSS as they repost a series of thrilling full matches of yore (such as the nail-biting 2018 Western Conference semifinal tie capper between heated rivals Portland and Seattle).
Or, ya know, you could just watch this old game six or seven more times...
- Greg Seltzer
