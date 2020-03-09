A couple of thoughts immediately sprang to mind when I got a first gander at Jason Kreis' US squad for the forthcoming CONCACAF Under Olympic Qualifying Championship. The first was, "Wow, I can't believe he got all these important MLS players released for the tournament!"
And that first thought led to the second, which is "Wow, this roster is actually hella-experienced." relative to past iterations. Half the team already has at least one senior USMNT cap. All but three of the field players have worked at least 30 first team club matches (and many of them are actually well north of 50).
After digesting those two thoughts, a third has surfaced: This team should definitely be expected to qualify for Japan 2020. The heat will be on in Jalisco, boys.
G - Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake)
D - Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien)
M - Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)
A - Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg), Sebastian Saucedo (UNAM Pumas)
Olympics or bust!
