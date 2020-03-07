Saturday, March 7, 2020

Opening Acts

It has been a rather prolific weekend for Americans Abroad so far, and it seems none of them were interested in waiting around much.

Let's start in the Bundesliga, where Josh Sargent bagged this stunner to start the scoring in a 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin. It was his third of the season, and first since mid-October.




Not to be outdone, Weston McKennie kicked off Schalke's 1-1 share against Hoffenheim by motoring into position for this doozy. It was his first league strike since October... of 2018.




Over in the English second flight, Zlatan Ibrahimov- ... erm, Matt Miazga kicked off Reading's rally for a 3-1 victory at Birmingham City with a terrific volley. Since we're doing this, it was his first goal since the same day Sargent fired his last goal.




Finally, we have one from Friday night. Now, Arsenal de Sarandi midfielder Joel Soñora did not open his club's 4-0 win over Aldosivi - he just scored literally seconds after coming on late in the second half. True to form, it was his first tally since September.

Ha! You thought I was going to say October! Suckers.









- Greg Seltzer
