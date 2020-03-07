Opening Acts

Let's start in the Bundesliga, where Josh Sargent bagged this stunner to start the scoring in a 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin. It was his third of the season, and first since mid-October.
Not to be outdone, Weston McKennie kicked off Schalke's 1-1 share against Hoffenheim by motoring into position for this doozy. It was his first league strike since October... of 2018.
Over in the English second flight, Zlatan Ibrahimov- ... erm, Matt Miazga kicked off Reading's rally for a 3-1 victory at Birmingham City with a terrific volley. Since we're doing this, it was his first goal since the same day Sargent fired his last goal.
Here’s the goalhttps://t.co/QUcopS3V0f— AmericanHooligans🇺🇸⚽️🕗 (@AmericanHoolis) March 7, 2020
Finally, we have one from Friday night. Now, Arsenal de Sarandi midfielder Joel Soñora did not open his club's 4-0 win over Aldosivi - he just scored literally seconds after coming on late in the second half. True to form, it was his first tally since September.
Ha! You thought I was going to say October! Suckers.
Joel Soñora subs on in the 78th minute, and then scores in the 78th minute! Arsenal de Sarandi would go on to defeat Aldosivi 4-0. It’s Soñora’s 4th goal of the season ⚽️pic.twitter.com/TLVZalhAeh— Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) March 7, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
